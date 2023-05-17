Justin Thomas recalls legendary Tiger Woods story from 2019 Presidents Cup

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas recently told an incredible story involving he and Tiger Woods during the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.

Speaking on “The Smylie Show,” with Smylie Kaufman, Thomas recalled a moment the two shared on a tee box at the event, in which the two played together. Thomas said he ran into a bit of a conundrum before teeing off on No. 16.

“It was in the alternate shot, and I just made like an eight-footer for birdie to stay tied in the match. We were in a really good match,” Thomas said, via GOLF.com. “So I had 16 tee shot, and it’s this brutal hole. It’s this very narrow dog-leg left, and it just gradually dog legs the whole way. And I like to fade the ball off the tee, and there’s this damn tree that’s right off of the tee on the left that’s just right in my window… it’s a big point in the match. I need to get this ball in play.

“I have the greatest iron player on planet earth on my team, but it’s such a long hole, I can’t hit an iron because it’s like a driver/5-iron kind of par-4. And I never really ask Tiger anything in terms of layups or whatever it is, and that’s what makes him such a great partner. He’s just like, ‘look, you go play, I’ll go play, I’ll let you know if I need anything.’”

Tiger Woods responds to Justin Thomas’ call for help

Thomas then asked Woods for some advice.

“I call Tiger over,” Thomas said. “He’s like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘I mean, is there anything, like, this tee shot’s not very comfortable for me. Like, do you care if you’re further back or…”’

Turns out, Woods was quite comfortable from any distance, and made sure to let his partner know.

“I don’t care what I have in, just put me in the f—— fairway,” Woods said.

With the pressure now ramped up to a 10, Thomas fulfilled the 15-time major champion’s demand.

“I was like, ‘okay, that doesn’t make it any easier, but I appreciate it, partner,’” Thomas said. “So I just teed down a low driver and hit like a little junior draw, and somehow hit the fairway… I’ll never forget that.”

Thomas and Woods went on to win their match, as well as lead the U.S. to a Presidents Cup victory.