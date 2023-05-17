Justin Thomas reveals Jordan Spieth’s hidden talent in hilarious story from spring break trip

If you ever need someone to keep track of all of your bets, Justin Thomas says Jordan Spieth is the man to ask.

During the pandemic, a star-studded six-person group when on a boys trip to Ohoopee Match Club in Cobbtown, Ga., to hang out, play some golf and let the competitive juices flow a little bit.

The group featured six PGA stars in Thomas, Spieth, Jason Dufner, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner and Gary Woodland. One day during the vacation, they decided to play all day with different bets going.

Thomas told what happened next on The Smylie Show with Smylie Kaufman.

“There may be nobody on Planet Earth that is better at keeping a scorecard and keeping like track of bets than he is,” Thomas said. “We went on a trip to Ohoopee during quarantine: me, Jordan, Rick, Duff, Kis and Gary Woodland. It was like we needed to get out of the house. We wanted to go like play some fun games and get a little bit competitive.

“One day we did a three on three game, best two balls. We played 45 holes. We played like $100 one downs that I think eventually got pressed on the last nine to a couple 100 more. I have a picture of it on my phone. We had like 34 bets open and we broke dead even. Jordan, again, it was a fun trip I will say along with golf where a couple of cocktails were had. Somehow he kept the scorecard and kept it perfect the entire time and we broke dead even so I have to give him a little props for that.”

Justin Thomas enters PGA Championship as defending champ

Justin Thomas has won two major titles while Jordan Spieth has won three majors. Ironically, Thomas has only won PGA Championship while Spieth has won the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship but not the PGA Championship.

This weekend is the PGA Championship held in Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y. Last year during the tournament in Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., Thomas took home his second-ever major title.

He and Will Zalatoris were tied after 72 holes before Thomas prevailed in a playoff.