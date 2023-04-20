Sungjae Im is getting a lesson in college football this weekend during his time with Keith Mitchell. Specifically, Mitchell taught Im a thing or two about his alma mater, Georgia, while participating in the Zurich Classic.

Im and Mitchell are paired together for the event and the two are learning from each other. Mitchell said he learned that “jujang” means ” team captain” in Im’s South Korea.

Mitchell has referred to Im as his team captain.

In return, Mitchell thought he’d teach Im about football. As a former Georgia golfer, it’s only fitting that the knowledge starts with the Bulldogs.

“I taught him about Georgia football,” Mitchell said. “Aren’t you a Georgia fan now?”

“Georgia fan, Bulldogs,” Im responded.

Hey, if you’re new to the game, why not jump on board for a team that has claimed back-to-back national championships? It only seems logical.

Mitchell also taught Im about player positions — specifically the quarterback and wide receiver. Once he gets the basics down, we’re sure Im will love cheering on the Dawgs every Saturday.

Not only have Mitchell and Im learned from each other, they’re playing pretty well in the Zurich Classic. The tandem shot a 10-under-par 62 in Round 1 and are tied with two other teams atop the leaderboard.

The teams of Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick and David Lipsky and Aaron Rai also sit at -10 through the first day.

Is There a Problem with Pace of Play in Golf?

Now that we know what Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im have been discussing on the golf course during the Zurich Classic, we can address another matter: Pace of play. One golfer in particular has come under fire.

Patrick Cantlay has been blasted on social media for slowing down play. It’s an issue he understands he has. Yet it doesn’t seem to speed him up all that much especially last week.

After winning the RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick seemed to take issue with some of the slower movers on the course.

“If you’re in a three-ball, in my opinion, you should be round in four hours, four-and-a-half absolute maximum. It’s a disgrace to get anywhere near that,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Golf Channel. “You’re talking five hours and 15 minutes, five-and-a-half hours at some venues, and its truly appalling.

“The problem is this conversation has gone on for years and years and years, and no one has ever done anything, so I feel it’s almost a waste of time talking about it. I have strong opinions, but no one’s going to do anything about it.”