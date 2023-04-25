LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman hints at creation of another rival league

The Shark shared some exciting news for fans of LIV Golf, revealing that there is interest in creating a LIV Golf series for women. Greg Norman, a golf icon in his own right, is the CEO of the controversial LIV Golf series that emerged recently as a rival for the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf was already able to recruit many of the top PGA stars for their events last year. With Norman’s reveal that a ladies’ series could be coming — a similar thing could happen to LPGA players. Norman revealed that he has already been in contact with LPGA players about the idea.

The decision by players to join LIV Golf drew massive criticism and controversy from fellow players last year. Now, the Saudi Arabian-backed golf series could be adding more fuel to the fire.

Greg Norman considering new LIV Golf series

Men’s tour stars such as Cam Smith, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson already made the jump when offered as the LIV Golf series attempted to gain a foothold. Most players claimed the excitement and fresh ideas of a new league are what drew them in. However, critics claimed that the deciding factor for any golfer was the incredible money being offered.

None of the criticism will affect Norman and LIV Golf’s goals however. The Shark shared recently at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide that they were planning on expansion.

“That is a discussion we have internally on a regular basis. I have personally had discussions with individual LPGA Tour players, Ladies European Tour,” said Norman. “They love what our product is showcasing. They ask all the time, ‘How can we get involved?’ We’d love to see a LIV ladies series.”

The admission didn’t provide any specifics unfortunately, but there’s no question the series is willing to take the risk. Norman, a two-time winner of The Open Championship, oversaw an exciting debut. LIV Golf debuted with eight tournaments, featuring 54-hole formats and massive prize purses.

“From our perspective, last year was a beta season,” Norman added. “Our focus is… 2023 and going forward we’re looking what are the best opportunities to build on.”

The LPGA Tour has previously expressed interest in a partnership with LIV Golf as well in the past. Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan has claimed that any decision to partner would be made with the goal of promoting women’s golf at the heart of it.

“I would engage in a conversation if it would achieve our aim of promoting women’s golf, but there needs to be input from players and sponsors. There’s a lot of factors to consider before we do business with LIV Golf,” said Marcoux Samaan.