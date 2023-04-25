LIV golfers Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson make intentions clear on 2023 Ryder Cup

Let the LIV lobbying begin. American golfers on the controversial, Saudi-backed tour still would like to be eligible to play for the USA in the Ryder Cup.

What helped the cause? The pro golf world didn’t disintegrate at the Masters. That’s when players from both tours didn’t show any animosity towards each other. So maybe that’s why Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, two LIV defectors, talked of how they still wanted to play for Team USA when it meets the Europeans this fall.

“I would love to, absolutely,” Johnson told the Sydney Morning Herald. The LIV had a weekend tournament in Adelaide, Australia.

“It’s something I’ve always enjoyed playing,” Johnson said. “And in the last Ryder Cup I played pretty well. It’s one of my favorite events to play in.”

Yes, Johnson undersold what he did at the 2021 Ryder Cup. He was a perfect, 5-0, to become only the fifth player in Ryder Cup history to win all five. Behind Johnson, the U.S. enjoyed the most one-sided victory in the series since 1967. Of course, the Americans enjoyed a home course advantage in 2021. Later this fall, the Europeans, led by Masters champion Jon Rahm, will try to wrestle the Cup away at an Italian course.

“I’d love to (the Ryder Cup) again,” Johnson said. “If I play well for the rest of the year, hopefully I’ll get a consideration.”

Koepka, who was the runnerup for the Masters, also would like to play again. He told reporters in Australia: “I have no idea (if LIV golfers) are eligible. And it’s not up to me so I can’t make that decision, but if they choose us, we’ll be ready to go.”

Zach Johnson is the captain for Team USA. There will be a dozen players on the team. Six spots go to the top six Americans based on PGA Tour results. Then Johnson gets to select six captain’s choices.

The LIV golfers likely won’t make it via points. The only tournaments they’ll play that count in the Ryder Cup are the four majors. So they’d need a wildcard invite.

Zach Johnson left the door open for some LIV Ryder Cup love. “No decisions have been made. There’s still a lot of time left in that regard, and so many fluid factors involved.”

He then clarified that in order to play, the golfers need to be members of the PGA Tour. Dustin Johnson renounced his membership. But some clever research showed that the golfers who transitioned to the LIV likely still have PGA membership. That’s thanks to a grace period that extends to summer, 2024.

Plus, the non-PGA participants found out that their Masters results will count in the Ryder Cup standings. That’s great news for Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed. All three finished in the top five of the Masters.

Let the Ryder lobbying commence.