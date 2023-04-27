LIV golf star Patrick Reed celebrated his Masters championship five years ago by buying a fabulous sports car. Who wouldn’t want a $450,000 Porsche the same Augusta green as his jacket.

But now it’s all a mystery. A Porsche, believed to be the one Patrick Reed gifted to himself, turned up in bad shape at a salvage yard in Houston. And it was listed on the auction site Copart.com. For what it’s worth, Reed’s home base is a $4 million mansion in The Woodlands, Texas, a suburb north of Houston.

Joe Pompliano, a sports/business investor, posted photos of the Porsche on social media. He also pointed out there are only 1,000 of these cars in the United States. And the one in the salvage yard also had the Patrick Reed Masters-themed custom paint job. The seat belts even were yellow. He added “this week, the car mysteriously appeared on a salvage website with just 360 miles.”

After winning the 2018 Masters, Patrick Reed bought himself a $450,000 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.



There are only 1,000 of these cars in the US & his had a Masters-themed paint job & yellow calipers.



Patrick Reed first unveiled his Masters Porsche before tournament in Germany

Some internet car sleuths matched VIN numbers and figured out that this was the Porsche 911 GT2 RS that Patrick Reed purchased five years ago. But the Reed camp hasn’t publicly commented about the car. The Porsche had damage to its roof, windscreen and front-bumper.

He loved the car when he first ordered it, then waited awhile for it to arrive. Reed posted a photo of his new Porsche on his Instagram page back in 2019. The car could reach a top speed of 211 mph. And Reed could hit the gas and get it from 0-60 in just 2.6 seconds. About the same time he ordered the car, he also bought his new $3.9 million home outside of Houston. That’s where he lives with his wife and daughter when he’s not traveling the world for golf.

Reed played at the LIV tournament in Adelaide, Australia last weekend. And the league has moved on to this weekend’s event in Singapore. So whatever happened to the Porsche, Reed couldn’t have been driving it recently. He did play at Augusta Easter weekend, finishing fourth at the Masters.

All the internet sleuthing hasn’t turned up what happened to the Porsche or if anyone was hurt. It did sell. But the price didn’t approach what Reed paid for it. The sale price was listed at $132,000. Given the odometer read 360 miles, we know Patrick Reed didn’t get to enjoy his Masters buy on very many drives.