Paige Spiranac Wants Harsh Penalties for Pace of Play Violations in Golf

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has a strong opinion the sport’s pace of play debate. After controversy at the Masters over Patrick Cantlay’s timing caused Brooks Koepka to make some critical comments, Spiranac weighed in with her own thoughts.

She tweeted a video on the matter with the caption “40 seconds is a long time.” She didn’t single out Kantlay, describing the issue as a “larger problem.” Spiranac went on to argue that golfers should face harsh penalties for taking too long to hit their shot.

“The conversation picked up steam when Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka were waiting on every single hole at Augusta,” she explained. “Honestly, I’ve seen paint dry faster than that round was finished. I’m not gonna call out just one individual, because I do think this is a larger problem. The rebuttal is always, ‘But they’re playing for Majors and a lot of money. They should take their time.’ Look at any other sport. They’re not just going to extend the time because they’re playing for a championship.

“A golfer has 40 seconds to hit their shot. If they don’t do so in the allotted time, they should be penalized. Slow play is unsportsmanlike and a form of cheating. I don’t understand how this is not fixed yet. It’s easy. Penalize them if they don’t hit it in 40 seconds. That’s it.”

40 seconds is a long time pic.twitter.com/BG0h6acRB8 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 18, 2023

Brooks Koepka Calls Out Patrick Cantlay for Pace of Play at The Masters

Paige Spiranac’s video message about the pace of play in golf came after Koepka called out Cantlay for taking too long on his shots. Cantlay was in the group that was just ahead of Koepka and eventual winner Jon Rahm.

The group in front of us was brutally slow,” Koepka said. “Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting.”

However, Cantlay responded by saying it was a slow day for all who participated.

We waited all day on pretty much every shot,” he told reporters at a press conference. “We waited in 15 fairway, we waited in 18 fairway. So, I imagine it was slow for everyone.”

Cantlay added that the course and wind conditions also played a factor in the slow pace.

When you play a golf course like Augusta National where all the hole locations are on lots of slope and the greens are really fast, it’s just going to take longer and longer to hole out,” he said. “So, I think that may have been what attributed to some of the slow play on Sunday, and then also when the wind is gusting and the wind is blowing maybe inconsistently, that’s when guys will take a long time, too. I think that’s just the nature of playing professional golf, where every shot matters so much.”