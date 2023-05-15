Tiger Woods has made a lot of money with his putter during the course of his PGA Tour career. Recently, two of those fetched some ridiculous dollar amounts at an auction.

Two of Woods’ putters from the 1990s sold for more than $200,000 at an auction, according to Golf Digest. The highest-selling item was Woods’ Scotty Cameron Teryllium Newport model putter the 15-time major champion used during the 1998 season.

Woods’ 1998 putter raked in $221,376 at auction. That specific putter was gifted to NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed, who auctioned it off to benefit the Andre Reed Foundation.

Another putter, a custom backup putter made by Cameron in 1999, also brought in over $200,000 at auction. That one sold for $201,250 and included a letter of authenticity.

The items sold at a Masters-themed auction that closed on the Sunday of the tournament.

Woods won two major championships in the 1990s, bursting onto the golf scene. He claimed the green jacket after winning The Masters in 1997, his first of 15 major crowns. He then won his second major by claiming the PGA Championship in 1999.

Woods followed those two titles up with a dominant run in 2000. He won the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship that year.

A lot of Woods’ success in golf can be attributed to his great putting skills. Now, a few of his putters are off the market but at a pretty pricey cost.

Tiger Woods putters, golf balls sell well at auctions

Two of Woods’ putters selling for over $200,000 at auction is just the latest example that people are crazy to have memorabilia associated with one of the PGA Tour’s greatest players. Earlier this year, a golf ball used by Woods brought in more than $60,000.

A golf ball Woods used to win the 1997 Masters fetched $64,000 at auction, according to OutKick. The ball was not signed and he carded a bogey on the fifth hole while using it.

But, that ball is still part of history. He used that particular ball during his final round in the tournament — and if you’ll recall, Woods dominated the field that year. He posted an impressive -18 for the tournament, winning the event by 12 strokes.

Why was that golf ball worth so much? It could be an extremely rare item.

“Unless Tiger himself or his caddie Fluff intentionally saved a ball from this historic final round, this may be the only confirmed golf ball from the final round of Tiger Woods’ first Major Championship victory,” Golden Age Auctions said.

Apparently, the item — or its significance — is irrelevant. If it has some association with Woods, people want it. And they’re willing to spend top dollar.