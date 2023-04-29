PGX founder Bob Parsons doesn’t want anything to do with LIV golf players from here on out. The founder of the golf manufacturing company took a hard stance this spring.

Basically, you won’t see anyone affiliated with PGX associated with LIV golf. Parsons is a big figurehead in the golf industry and he didn’t mince words.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Parsons’ stance was loud.

“With the stuff that went down [on] 9/11, I have a hard time getting involved with [LIV],” Parsons, who served as a rifleman in the United States Marine Corps and was awarded the Purple Heart during a tour of duty in Vietnam, said via Golf.com. “I know, sometimes, bygones got to be bygones, and I’ve forgiven a lot of people. One of them is Jane Fonda for what she did during the Vietnam War. I’m no longer angry at her. I get it. She was young and stupid. But I just cannot bring myself to do anything with [LIV], and the guys who are heroes, they all agree with that.”

Not only that, PGX’s website removed all LIV golfers from its staff page.

Several LIV golfers, who defected from the PGA Tour, were still under contract at the time. Parsons made sure those deals were not renewed.

“[W]e’ve had some guys that had contracts that went on that tour, and I honored the contracts,” Parsons said. “But now that the contracts are up, I have no contract with them, and I don’t think they can contract with sponsors with the LIV tour, at least. I don’t know. I could be speaking out of school, but if I had an opportunity to come up and do it, I wouldn’t do it.”

Unlike the PGA Tour, golf manufacturers aren’t as forward with LIV golfer victories on the new tour.

Matt Jones claims PGA Tour players are bitter about LIV Golf

LIV golfer Matt Jones claimed a handful of PGA Tour players were bitter and jealous they didn’t get an offer from the Saudi-backed tour.

While the company PGX doesn’t want the LIV association, Jones had a different take.

Jones said he talked with Rory McIlroy and others about the riff between both sides.“I was on the tables in the therapy room with Rory [McIlroy] and [Billy] Horschel when my name come out during that tournament,” Jones explained to the Sydney Morning Herald. He detailed a moment from last year’s Memorial Tournament. “They were fine. They understand for a lot of guys, ‘Why wouldn’t you’? I don’t have the money and contracts those guys do. It made sense for me.”