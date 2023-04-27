Phil Mickelson has thoughts on LIV golfers’ involvement in future majors

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson has an alternative system in mind when it comes to determining the field at each of golf’s four majors.

As of now, the Masters, the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship all use the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) as a qualifying category for entry. That has become a road block for those part of the upstart Saudi-backed circuit, as LIV Golf doesn’t offer World Ranking points. Despite a string of victories in LIV Golf events and a quality showing earlier this month at Augusta National Golf Club, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson continue to plummet down the OWGR. The latter ranked No. 425 before finishing tied for second alongside Koepka in the Masters.

.@PhilMickelson speaks on major championships finding other ways to include #LIVGolf players if OWGR isn't going to adapt to the new landscape:



"…it's in the best interest of everybody, especially the tournaments, the majors, to have the best players." pic.twitter.com/EEyQtFNofQ — LIV Golf Updates (@LIVGolfUpdates) April 26, 2023

“We have to come up with a qualifying mechanism that is inclusive, and if the [OWGR] isn’t going to be inclusive, then they have to find another way,” Mickelson said Wednesday ahead of LIV Golf’s Singapore event, via Golf Digest. “Maybe they take the top five or top 10 [in LIV’s individual points standings], or winners on LIV? They’re going to have to find a way to get the best LIV players in their field if they want to have the best field in golf and be what major championships are about. So they’re already looking at that.”

Under the current system, majors are more and more unlikely to feature the biggest stars of LIV Golf as they continue to drop in the OWGR. The OWGR board is currently reviewing LIV Golf’s application to receive points.

How would Phil Mickelson’s suggestion work?

The following golfers would qualify for the next major based on Mickelson’s suggestion: Peter Uihlein, Charles Howell III, Talor Gooch, Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, Sebastian Munoz, Koepka, Danny Lee, Brendan Steele and Dean Burmester.

That would leave off a majority of LIV Golf’s biggest draws, ranging from Mickelson to Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau among others.

In addition to Mickelson, two-time Masters winner and fellow LIV Golf star Bubba Watson gave his two cents on the topic.

“If that means the PGA Tour gets 60 to 75 guys from their [tour] to be in every major, great,” Watson said. “And if that means 10 to 15 of our guys, at the end of the year, whoever has the most points get in the majors, great. Forget World Ranking points, just who is the best in your tour and our league and go from there.”

Coming off a Masters in which 12-of-18 LIV golfers made the cut, Mickelson believes it’ll be in the best interest of majors moving forward to get the absolute best players from the world involved — regardless of tour affiliation.

“It’s going to all iron itself out because if you’re one of the majors, if you’re the Masters, you’re not looking at we should be keeping these guys out,” Mickelson said. “You are saying to yourself: We want to have the best field. We want to have the best players, and these guys added a lot to the tournament this year at the Masters. How do we get them included?”