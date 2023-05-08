Rickie Fowler did more than just play golf during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

The 34-year-old also caught a snake while retrieving his lost ball during the middle of the round.

Fowler picked up the snake with his club off of a rock, before it fell into the water and swam away.

Rickie Fowler the … snake charmer?!



No fear with a wedge from @RickieFowler 🐍 pic.twitter.com/nJLwQhsE5J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 6, 2023

Rickie Fowler went on to shoot a 69 on Sunday and finished tied for 14th place in the Wells Fargo Championship.

After an opening round of 71, he shot 68, 68, 69 over the next three days to finish at 8-under par.

Fowler has now posted four consecutive top 15 finishes. In addition to the Wells Fargo, he finished tied for 15th at the RBC Heritage, tied for 10th at the Valero Texas Open and tied for 13th at The Players Championship in his last four events.

While Fowler had a successful day, both in terms of on the course and handling snakes, it was Wyndham Clark who won the Wells Fargo Championship.

Clark shot a final round score of 68 to win the tournament by four strokes over Xander Schauffele, who finished second.

Clark entered the final round with a two-shot lead over Schauffele. However, it was Schauffele who led by one entering the eighth hole.

Clark was eventually able to regain control, though, birdieing five of eight holes at one point during his final round.

As Clark got hot, Schaueffele shot 1-over on his final 10 holes to allow Clark to secure the victory.

Harris English and Tyrrell Hatton finished tied for third, a full seven shots back of Clark at -12. Adam Scott and Tommy Fleetwood rounded out the top 5, finishing tied for fifth at -11.

Chase Briscoe mixes it up with PGA Tour golfer Joel Dahmen at Wells Fargo Championship

Earlier in the week, the worlds of the PGA Tour and NASCAR collided.

Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe got an up-close look at what life is like for a professional golfer, going inside the ropes with Joel Dahmen ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.

PGA TOUR 🤝 NASCAR @ChaseBriscoe_14 went behind the ropes at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC hanging out with @Joel_Dahmen and @GenoBonnalie. pic.twitter.com/T1XbWLMlxH — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 3, 2023

Briscoe’s presence at the tournament in Charlotte didn’t bring Dahmen much luck, though. The 35-year-old shot a 1-over-par 72 in the first round on Thursday. He followed that up with a 2-over-par 73 on Friday and missed the cut.

Dahmen, who is a 35-year-old from Washington, was searching for his second win on the PGA Tour. His lone win came in 2021 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. He’s also won two events on the PGA Tour Canada.