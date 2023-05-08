A familiar face in the world of golf will serve as a vice captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Jim Furyk, who brings plenty of experience to this classic event, has been named one of the vice captains for this year’s competition.

The Ryder Cup USA account on Twitter made the announcement on Monday. This marks the third time Furyk has been a vice captain for the event, serving in the role in 2016 and 2021. He was a captain in 2018.

Zach Johnson heads up this year’s United States Ryder Cup team as the captain.

Welcome Back, @JimFuryk. Proud to have you on the U.S. Team in 2023 as Vice Captain 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uBACXhrIek — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) May 8, 2023

“Jim and I have been friends for more than 20 years. He’s an amazing leader, mentor and someone I trust,” said Johnson, per ESPN.

“He understands what it takes to compete at the highest level, and how to be a team player. I will be leaning on his experience a ton in the lead up to Marco Simone in September.”

Furyk becomes the third vice captain named by Johnson, joining Steve Stricker and Davis Love III. Other vice captains will be named at a later date.

Not only does Furyk bring leadership experience to this role, he’s also played in the event multiple times. He’s been part of several Ryder Cups dating back to 1997.

Furyk is a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour, including one major championship. He won the 2003 U.S. Open.

This year’s Ryder Cup takes place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club just outside Rome, Italy. It runs from Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1.

Will LIV Golf members be allowed to play in Ryder Cup?

For the most part, the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has subsided. While they don’t exactly co-exist, there isn’t the same hatred between the two leagues that existed a year ago.

But there’s still some questions about LIV Golf, particularly when it comes to the Ryder Cup. Will members of the league be able to participate in golf’s biggest team event?

LIV Golf members Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson certainly hope so.

“It’s something I’ve always enjoyed playing,” Johnson told the Sydney Morning Herald. “And in the last Ryder Cup I played pretty well. It’s one of my favorite events to play in.

“I’d love to (the Ryder Cup) again. If I play well for the rest of the year, hopefully I’ll get a consideration.”

Koepka made similar comments.

“I have no idea (if LIV golfers) are eligible. And it’s not up to me so I can’t make that decision, but if they choose us, we’ll be ready to go.”