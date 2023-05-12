PGA Tour adds new event in Myrtle Beach in 2024

Myrtle Beach is a popular travel spot for golfers from all over. Beginning in 2024, it will also be home to a PGA Tour event.

The PGA Tour announced earlier this week that the Myrtle Beach Class will debut in 2024. The event will take place at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Visit Myrtle Beach is set to sponsor the Myrtle Beach Classic.

A four-year agreement was signed for the event, meaning that it will take place from at least 2024-2027.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of the Myrtle Beach Classic, an exciting new playing opportunity for our members in one of our country’s most recognized and visited destinations,” PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis said in a release. “With its incredible passion for golf, the Myrtle Beach community is a natural fit to bring this tournament to life. We look forward to partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach for a first-class tournament at a championship venue in Dunes Golf and Beach Club.”

The Myrtle Beach Classic will be a part of the FedExCup regular season. The winner of the tournament will receive 300 FedExCup points, as well as his share of a $3.9 million purse.

The dates for the event will be released at a later date, along with the full FedExCup schedule for 2024.

The FedExCup regular season begins in January and runs through August, when the playoffs begin.

In addition to the Myrtle Beach Classic, South Carolina is also home to another PGA Tour event in the RBC Heritage, which is played at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island. The RBC Heritage is typically played in April.

Tiger Woods not included in field for 2023 PGA Championship

While the Myrtle Beach Classic is set to begin in 2024, the PGA Championship will be held next week.

Tiger Woods was not included in the PGA Championship field released on Wednesday. He was last seen on the golf course in Augusta, playing in the third round of the Masters. However, Woods withdrew due to injury.

Woods has been a mainstay for the PGA Championship, winning the major four times. The last time he missed the event came back in 2020 and before then, in 2016 while recovering from injuries.

Last season, Woods was able to play three rounds at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, OK. He was forced to withdraw from the final round there as well, finishing at 12-over.

Attention will now turn to some of golf’s other stars with Woods out of the field. Justin Thomas will be back in the mix and John Rahm is fresh off a Masters win. Scottie Scheffler is among the favorites as well, hoping to add a second major championship to his resume.