Talor Gooch only received half of $4M LIV Golf winnings

Talor Gooch learned just how greedy the tax man can be in Australia. The LIV Golf star earned $4 million for his win on the Saudi-backed tour a few weeks ago but only received half of it.

Gooch, who was one of many to jump from the PGA Tour to LIV, recently appeared on the Fore the People podcast and mentioned that he only received about half of his paycheck. The Australian government took quite a chunk out of it.

“It was a little bit disheartening seeing 47-and-a-half percent because Australian taxes [do] not enter the account. It comes, you know, almost it sometimes it’s like 48 hours, but it’s usually 24 hours after the direct deposit hits,” Gooch explained.

That amounts to approximately $1.9 million to in taxes to Australia. That’s quite a grab out of the ol’ bank account — especially for someone who doesn’t live in the country.

“It was a big one this last week, but yeah, it sucked that 47-and-a-half percent was withheld for Australian taxes, unfortunately. I am by no means complaining, but the four [million], once you cut it all up, let’s just say that it’s a lot less than four.”

Gooch has already secured more victories on the LIV Golf circuit than on the PGA Tour. He’s posted two wins in the new league and claimed just one victory on the PGA Tour.

When it first launched, many thought LIV Golf would fizzle out in a short time. That hasn’t been the case — at least not yet. And during The Masters in early April, we saw that the new league has some major talent.

Jon Rahm took home the green jacket but LIV’s Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka shared second place. A total of 12 of the 18 LIV golfers playing at Augusta made the weekend cut.

Mickelson believes that the major championships will want to continue to be inclusive of both leagues.

“We have to come up with a qualifying mechanism that is inclusive, and if the [OWGR] isn’t going to be inclusive, then they have to find another way,” Mickelson said before LIV Golf’s Singapore event, via Golf Digest. “Maybe they take the top five or top 10 [in LIV’s individual points standings], or winners on LIV?

“They’re going to have to find a way to get the best LIV players in their field if they want to have the best field in golf and be what major championships are about. So they’re already looking at that.”

Mickelson believes that, eventually, it will all work out. The Masters might’ve helped LIV Golf’s cause.

“It’s going to all iron itself out because if you’re one of the majors, if you’re the Masters, you’re not looking at we should be keeping these guys out,” Mickelson said. “You are saying to yourself: We want to have the best field. We want to have the best players. And these guys added a lot to the tournament this year at the Masters. How do we get them included?”