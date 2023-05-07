Tiger Woods accused of sexual harassment in new legal filing by Erica Herman

Erica Herman, the ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods, claims he sexually harassed her while she worked at his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter. Herman filed a lawsuit in October against a trust set up for Woods’ residence seeking $30 million in damages.

Attorneys for Herman say that Woods forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) after they began their relationship in 2017. He allegedly threatened to fire her from her job if she did not.

Herman’s motion cites a new law called “Ending Forced Arbitration Act.” It claims that the law was created “to prevent a plaintiff like Herman from being forced into arbitration by a former boss and sexual partner related to her employment and sexual relationship.”

Her attorney, Benjamin Hobas, asserts that “a boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment.” However, Woods’ lawyers maintain that the NDA was fair and means the dispute must be decided in private.

The motion from Hodas goes on to question the authenticity of the NDA. Herman’s attorneys say that she does not remember signing it. Woods’ attorneys submitted a three-page document as evidence. The document has signature from both Woods and Herman, though it has more than a page-and-a-half of redactions.

Herman began working at Tiger Woods restaurant when it launched in 2014. She remained employed as director of operations after the location opened. The pair formed a relationship and moved in together two years later.

Erica Herman claims Tiger Woods tricked her into being locked out of his house

Herman claims that she had a verbal agreement with Woods to stay at his residence for five more years. However, she was later locked out of the house, violating that alleged agreement.

Hodas wrote in the court filing that Woods “tricked (Herman) into leaving the house” with the promise of a weekend vacation to the Bahamas. The filing says she was driven to the airport where Woods’ attorney greeted her. He told Herman that she “was not going anywhere, would never see Mr. Woods again, had been locked out of the house, and could not return.”

The filing also states that the attorney told Herman she would not see her “cash, pets, and personal possessions” again. He then attempted to “strongarm” her into signing another NDA agreement, but she refused.

Woods recently had surgery on his ankle and that will keep him out for an indefinite amount of time. A hearing in the lawsuit is scheduled for Tuesday.