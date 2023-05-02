Tiger Woods’ longtime caddie Joe LaCava moved on to Patrick Cantlay for a full time job, ending a relationship that began in 2011. It was reportedly a gracious move, according to Golf Digest.

LaCava spent over a decade with Woods on the bag after he took over for Stevie Williams. The highlight of Woods and LaCava’s partnership on the course came in 2019.

That year, Woods won his fifth Masters Tournament and 15th major championship, capping off an epic sports comeback.

“LaCava has caddied for other players during his tenure on Woods’ bag before—including Cantlay,” Christopher Powers of Golf Digest wrote. “(Cantlay) used him at the 2021 Northern Trust—a necessity given how infrequently Woods plays even when healthy. But he’s always still gone back to Woods whenever the 15-time major champion tees it up. That does not appear to be the case this time, with (Golf Channel’s Todd) Lewis reporting this is a ‘permanent’ move and not a one off at Quail Hollow.”

The news of LaCava’s move to Cantlay came on the heels of the latest surgery for Woods. Now LaCava can get more work during the golf season and possibly be in contention a lot with Cantlay.

Cantlay finished tied for 14th while Woods withdrew after making the cut, citing injury.

Tiger Woods undergoes surgery after Masters

His official Twitter account sent out a statement to release the news, claiming it stems from a previous issue. Thankfully, the procedure was deemed successful and Woods is on his way to rehabbing once again.

“Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture,” the statement said.

“It was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

Watching Woods deal with injuries is nothing new in the latter stages of his career. Rarely have we seen him participate in a tournament that was not considered a major.

When he has, Woods has been on the course playing alongside his son, Charlie. At the very least, Woods gave LaCava his blessing to find a new PGA Tour partner for full-time caddie work.

Give credit to LaCava for sticking with Woods throughout many injuries over the course of the last decade.