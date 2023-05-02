After injuries caused Tiger Woods to withdraw from the Masters last month, legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus provided some insight on just how much pain he was in. It got so bad that Woods’ discomfort getting around the course was visible to those watching.

Woods did everything he could to give it a go. However, he admitted to Nicklaus at the Champions Dinner prior to the Masters just how much the injury was bothering him.

“We talk quite a bit,” Nicklaus told Golfweek. “He said, ‘I’m really playing well. I’m hitting the ball great. My short game’s great. My putting’s good.’ He said, ‘I just can’t walk.’”

Woods underwent surgery on his ankle after the Masters that will keep him out for an indefinite period of time. He reportedly suffered from post-traumatic arthritis caused by injuries suffered in his single-car crash in Los Angeles in February 2021.

Tiger Woods told Jack Nicklaus in regards to the surgery: “If it helps where I can walk, I’m willing to do it.”

Woods ranks second to only Nicklaus with 15 major championship victories throughout his career. Nicklaus has 18. He noted that Woods played well, but this isn’t the first time injuries have hampered the 47-year-old. From one great to another, it’s difficult to watch.

“I don’t know a whole lot about what he’s been through,” Nicklaus said. “He’s showed a lot of guts and courage to play and try to be part of what’s going on with the way he’s been,” he continued. “He’s actually swinging pretty well; he just can’t walk.”

It seems unlikely that Woods will compete in another major this year. The PGA Championship is set to take place in May, followed by the U.S. Open in June and British Open in July. But Nicklaus believes the fact that he had surgery shows that he isn’t done with the sport yet.

“He wouldn’t be having the operations if he wasn’t interested in wanting to continue to play,” Nicklaus said. “He’s a very motivated and dedicated young man to continue to play the game of golf.”

Annika Sorenstam weighs in on Tiger Woods injury

Nicklaus wasn’t the only great to weigh in on the injury struggles for Woods. Annika Sorenstam, winner of 72 LPGA titles, also offered her thoughts.

“I think we’d all like to see him play,” Sorenstam said. “He adds so much to the game every time he tees up. Whether he makes the cut or not, he adds to the tournament in so many ways.

“But you don’t want to see anybody in pain. You don’t want to see anybody, they’re hurting. Especially in his case. So hopefully this surgery will be the last of it and will be good for him. Who knows.”

Even if he never played again, Tiger Woods will always hold a place as not only one of the greatest golfer, but also greatest athletes ever. Still, it’s clear he will try to do everything in his power to get back out there if he is able.