Tony Finau caddies for his kids at local par 3 course hours after winning Mexico Open

Family always comes first for PGA Tour star Tony Finau. Even the excitement of winning the Mexico Open couldn’t stand in the way of the 33-year-old helping out his kids on the golf course.

Finau recorded his sixth PGA Tour victory over the weekend, shooting a -24 to claim the Mexico Open. He edged out Masters champion Jon Rahm by three strokes (-21) to win the event.

Just a few hours later, Finau was seen at a Par 3 course caddying for his children. It was an incredibly heart-warming moment, especially considering the circumstances.

Tony Finau finished three strokes ahead of world No. 1 & '23 Masters winner Jon Rahm at the Mexico Open yesterday.



Just hours later he was caddying for his kids at a local par 3



Finau has become a fan favorite on the PGA Tour, especially since his appearance on the Netflix documentary Full Swing. He places a heavy emphasis on spending time with family and he didn’t deviate from his belief this weekend.

Finau travels on the PGA Tour with his five children and wife, Alayna. It’s something the family has been doing for each of the past two years.

Even though Finau found himself in an intense battle on the course — and is in the middle of the PGA Tour’s busiest stretch — he found some time to caddy for his kids. It was a really awesome moment and we’re glad someone was able to capture video of it.

Tony Finau’s quest for major championship continues

It’s impossible to root against Finau on the golf course. He’s an incredibly likable star on the PGA Tour, the type of player everyone would love to see win a major championship.

The 33-year-old is still searching to add one of those crowns to his collection. He’s won six events on the PGA Tour, but none of those have come in the form of a major.

Finau has come close in recent seasons. He’s finished inside the top-five of all four major championships, with all of those coming since 2018. Will 2023 finally be his year?

With The Masters in the books, there are still three major championships remaining. His next opportunity comes May 18-21 when the PGA Championship sets up shop at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

The U.S. Open is set for June and golf’s major championship season concludes in July with the Open Championship (British Open).

Finau entered the 2023 PGA Tour season coming off his most productive year on the course. He posted three victories last year, winning the 3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Cadence Bank Houston Open.

The win at the Mexico Open was the first of 2023 for Finau.