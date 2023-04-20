Will Ferrell To Star in Comedy Series Inspired by LIV Golf-PGA Tour Drama

The LIV Golf-PGA Tour rift has, at times, been surreal — right down to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia being tied in. But not so much so that it won’t gift us something wonderful: A Will Ferrell comedy series.

Ferrell is set to star in a fictional comedy series about a golf tour that breaks away from the establishment, according to Deadline. While fictional, the series will of course be cribbing from the real-life drama that has unfolded.

“No one would comment but I hear the series revolves around a professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league competing with the PGA,” reporter Nellie Andreeva wrote.

Ferrell has starred in a number of sports-centric comedies. From Semi-Pro to Blades of Glory to Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, it’s familiar turf for Ferrell. Apparently, the new series project will be most akin to the latter of the trio. It’s also the first time Ferrell has had his own comedy series. He rose to fame on Saturday Night Live but has otherwise primarily been in film.

Something in the realm of Jackie Moon or Chazz Michael Michaels has potential. Or perhaps Ferrell will find a stiffer upper lip, given the game at hand.

And given the political, economic, sporting and personal layers to the real LIV Golf-PGA Tour story, a Ferrell-led fiction has a chance to be an all-timer.

LIV Golfer Claims Some PGA Tour Players Are ‘Bitter and Jealous’ They Didn’t Get Invited to LIV

LIV golfer Matt Jones claimed a handful of PGA Tour players were bitter and jealous they didn’t get an offer from the Saudi-backed tour.

Sure, there are plenty of players critical of LIV. In fact, it was a big storyline during The Masters earlier this month considering LIV star Brooks Koepka nearly won it all.

Jones said he talked with Rory McIlroy and others about the riff between both sides.

“I was on the tables in the therapy room with Rory [McIlroy] and [Billy] Horschel when my name come out during that tournament,” Jones explained to the Sydney Morning Herald. He detailed a moment from last year’s Memorial Tournament. “They were fine. They understand for a lot of guys, ‘Why wouldn’t you’? I don’t have the money and contracts those guys do. It made sense for me.”

That’s where Jones mentioned jealously and bitterness as far as PGA Tour players towards LIV.

“Not one person I know was being critical, they might have been a little upset or jealous,” Jones said. “I think there’s a lot of that. Maybe they didn’t get contacted or a chance to do it – and then they were bitter and jealous.”