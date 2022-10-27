Google Maps Has Insanely Accurate Location of Neyland Stadium Goalposts After UT Beat Alabama

Rocky Top is still coming off the high from a few weeks ago, when Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 at Neyland Stadium. Immediately after Chase McGrath’s game-winning field goal cleared the crossbar, fans stormed the field — and tearing down the goalposts was the top priority.

Ecstatic Volunteer fans accomplished that mission, dismantling the goalposts and carrying them outside Neyland Stadium. Next stop? The Tennessee River.

While locating those goalposts might be a pretty difficult mission, Google Maps can offer its services. It has an insanely accurate location for the old uprights that used to be cemented into the ground inside Neyland Stadium.

Google Maps doesn't miss a detail, even when it comes to goalposts🏟️@Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/gQSOUR64kf — Outsider (@outsider) October 27, 2022

Talk about accuracy.

Tennessee’s win over Alabama on Oct. 15 created one of the wildest scenes in college football this season. Vols had great reason to celebrate, having lost 15 straight games to the Crimson Tide. It marked UT’s first win since 2006.

If there’s ever a reason to tear down goalposts and toss them in the river, that was it.

After the chaos ended at Neyland Stadium, Tennessee asked for $150,000 in donations to fund new goalposts. Apparently, the school had no interest in fishing them out of the river, even if it could’ve gotten an exact location from Google Maps.

UT Players, Coaches Smoke the Outsider Cigar to Celebrate

One of the best traditions in the SEC comes from the annual Tennessee-Alabama rivalry game. The winning side smokes victory cigars to celebrate.

This year, Vols players and coaches enjoyed the upset win with the Outsider Cigar. Outsider’s own Jay Cutler supplied UT with the beauties to celebrate the end of a long losing streak.

Several pictures surfaced of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, as well as several players, enjoying the cigar after the win. It created an incredible scene inside the locker room at Neyland Stadium.

Beating Alabama and smoking the Outsider Cigar. Is there a better combination in college football?