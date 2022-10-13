WATCH: Goose Makes Dramatic Entrance During Padres-Dodgers NLDS Game

The goose is loose! No, that’s not some sort of catchphrase for a popular MLB superstar, but instead what fans started shouting during Wednesday night’s NLDS game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 2, a goose made a dramatic entrance onto the field of play at Dodger Stadium. The bird didn’t appear fazed by the tens of thousands of people in attendance, nor by the grounds crew who rushed out to handle the situation.

The goose’s entrance onto the field brought a whole new meaning to the term “fowl play.”

Here’s how they removed the goose from the field pic.twitter.com/dNae7NmHuV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 13, 2022

The bird’s stay on the field didn’t last long. Members of the grounds crew rushed to the diamond and wrapped the goose in a towel and placed it into a trash can.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles fans, that proved to be a symbol of the night. The Padres disposed of the Dodgers 5-3, scoring a go-ahead run in the sixth inning and adding insurance in the eighth. L.A. didn’t bring a runner across home plate after the third inning.

The NLDS series is now knotted at 1-1 and is heading to San Diego. Will the goose fly down to check out Game 3 on Friday?

The MLB postseason is in full swing. Aside from baseball fans, college football diehards might be the happiest people on earth about the playoffs. Why? No more Aaron Judge cut-ins.

As Judge chased Babe Ruth and Roger Maris in the home run race at the end of the season, ESPN often interrupted college football games with cut-ins to the slugger’s at-bats. Fans hated every second of it.

Once Judge blasted home run No. 62 over the fence, college football fans rejoiced.

“Finally, now we can enjoy college football without that dang double box following Aaron Judge,” one Twitter user wrote.

Finally, now we can enjoy college football without that dang double box following Aaron Judge. — Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) October 5, 2022

Another said, “the Aaron Judge cut-in era is over.”

HISTORY



The Aaron Judge Cut-In era is OVER pic.twitter.com/FWBqSbjSc5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2022

Since postseason statistics don’t count toward the season totals, there’s little reason for ESPN to cut-in during college football Saturdays.

The MLB postseason is off to a fun start with both NLDS series knotted at 1-1 (Phillies-Braves/ Padres-Dodgers). Action resumes Thursday night with the Mariners-Astros and Guardians-Yankees entering Game 2 of the ALDS.