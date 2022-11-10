Green Bay CB Gives Hilariously Honest Assessment as to Why Packers ‘Suck’

Sometimes, brutal honesty is necessary. That’s clearly the feeling of Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, who provided some hilarious, yet truthful, comments on his team’s struggles recently.

Reporter Kassidy Hill of the Journal Sentinel asked Douglas if the schedule make-up played any role in Green Bay’s recent woes. The cornerback dismissed the notion … and put it pretty simply.

“We’ve been losing because we’ve been losing, if that’s what you’re asking,” Douglas said. “We suck because we suck. “It’s got nothing to do with London. It’s just, we’re not executing. We keep doing the same thing every week. We play two (quarters) of football, never four.”

But who can blame his honesty? Green Bay is currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak. The team sits 3-6 on the year with the last victory coming in early October.

The Packers hit rock bottom on Sunday, falling 15-9 to the Detroit Lions. Prior to Sunday’s game, the Lions had just one win during the 2022 season.

Packers Teammates Reportedly Getting Upset with Aaron Rodgers

One of the issues with the Green Bay Packers might be concerns in the locker room. According to a report from ESPN, some teammates are getting a little tired of Aaron Rodgers’ attitude.

“That some of the young wide receivers have been painted as scapegoats for the Packers’ problems, despite Aaron Rodgers’ absence during OTAs, which isn’t sitting well with some there,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote.

Rodgers hasn’t shied away from talking about some of the shortcomings of the young receivers this season. He’s also been critical of the offensive play-calling.

Teammates aren’t alone in getting fed up with some of Rodgers’ comments. Fans across the NFL have been critical of the four-time league MVP, saying he’s not showing true leadership this year.

Only one thing can solve some of the issues in Green Bay: winning. It won’t come easy, though, as the Packers host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) on Sunday.