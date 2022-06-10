Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Takes Time to Visit with Young Fan at Grocery Store

Green Bay Packers fans love Aaron Rodgers. There’s no question about it. While the quarterback has spent his entire NFL career in Green Bay, he’s been the man of the city – and he always will be. Although he has made fans a little upset at times, it appears that everyone has made-up with him now.

As Rodgers already made the decision to return to the Packers for at least another season, he’s also been at the team’s mandatory minicamp. That was promising to see, and a big change from this time last year when he was holding out. With his attitude much better now, Rodgers is even talking to fans out in public. Are we sure this is the same Aaron Rodgers?

While at a grocery store, Rodgers visited with a young Packers fan. Take a look for yourself at the post below at how sweet the interaction was. The young girl, who was sitting in a grocery cart, was grinning from ear-to-ear while Rodgers was talking to her. The girl’s mother posted a few photos to her Twitter page and provided a nice caption.

Debated whether or not to post these but I just can’t get over the joy this brought to my daughter. Thank you Aaron Rodgers she will never forget this! @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/1QqIdQsbpv — Alyssa Proffitt (@alyssamacktruck) June 7, 2022

“Debated whether or not to post these but I just can’t get over the joy this brought to my daughter,” Alyssa Proffitt wrote. “Thank you Aaron Rodgers she will never forget this!”

The interaction with Aaron Rodgers definitely made the young girl and mother’s day – and maybe week, or month. They were still so stunned after the grocery store encounter that the mother posted a follow-up tweet to thank Rodgers for his time.

“Our reaction to the reception this tweet is receiving,” Proffitt said. “We just really appreciate Aaron taking the time to talk with us and being gracious enough to allow me to take pictures. She loves football and she recognized him right away. Forever thankful for this.”

Rodgers Is Entering Year No. 18 in 2022

Aaron Rodgers has been in the NFL for a long, long time. Not as long as Tom Brady, but a long time. Heading into the 2022 campaign, it’ll mark the standout quarterback’s 18th season in the NFL. What makes that so impressive is the fact he’s spent his entire career with the Packers.

Rodgers has been dominant throughout his career – throwing for 55,360 yards and 449 touchdowns, just in the regular-season alone. Looking at his playoff numbers, he’s tallied 5,894 yards and 45 touchdowns. Of course, Rodgers has been named the NFL MVP four times – in 2011, 2014, 2020, 2021.

Who knows if the 2022 season will be Rodgers’ last? But if it is, he’ll certainly go down as one of the best to ever play the game.