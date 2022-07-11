Green Bay Packers’ Amari Rodgers Sees Receiver Room as ‘Wide Open’ Heading Into 2022 Season

Green Bay Packers receiver Amari Rodgers isn’t content just being a guy. He wants to be the guy — the one Green Bay can trust in any situation.

There’s targets for the taking in 2022, with Davante Adams now a Raider and Marquez Valdes-Scantling a Chief, meaning Rodgers will have every opportunity to prove himself. As Rodgers said himself, the door is wide open. Now, it’s time for him to burst right through it.

“The room is wide open,” Rodgers told Alberto Camargo of the Knoxville-News Sentinel. “I’m showing that I can play any position and that I know the playbook and [coaches] can trust me, no matter what situation.”

Establishing a Rapport With Aaron Rodgers

Trust will go along way for the 2021 third-round pick out of Clemson, but not only with just the Packers’ coaching staff. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the two-time reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player, will have to establish a trust with Amari Rodgers, as he’s done with Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson and Adams among others in the past.

“I respect him so much just because of how focused he is all the time,” Amari Rodgers said. “You can just tell by watching him on TV just how locked in he is all the time, how calm and collected he is. That’s how I try to carry myself on the field.

“[Aaron] always says the game is 90% mental, 10% physical. If you’re mentally right, that’s where your game takes that next step. I’ve started taking my mental game seriously with meditation and mental training.”

To become a go-to target in Green Bay’s offense, which ranked 10th in the NFL last season, Rodgers will have to fight to see the field more often than he did in his rookie campaign. Rodgers was hardly featured, never once playing in more than 50% of the snaps in any game. The most Rodgers played was in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions, when he saw 46% of the snaps. Rodgers finished with just four catches for 45 yards in 16 games.

“It’s the longest season I ever played,” Amari Rodgers said. “I didn’t really have a break, it was like two years straight of football. So you know, I feel like it kind of took a toll on me mentally and physically towards the end of the year. I’ve had an offseason to actually take care of my body, get my body right. So I feel like I’m back to myself.”

Rodgers will hope to find the form he routinely exhibited while at Clemson, when he hauled in 181 receptions for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’ll compete for targets alongside veterans Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson.