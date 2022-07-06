Green Bay Packers Legend Brett Favre Says He ‘Would Consider’ Broadcasting NFL Games

NFL legend Brett Favre told TMZ Sports that he “would consider” a job in broadcasting. And after seeing Tom Brady’s 10-year, $375 million future deal from FOX Sports, who could blame him?

“If someone offered me a job to do Monday Night or Thursday Night Football – and it would be a great deal – I would consider it,” Favre said in the interview. “But it’s not on my bucket list of things to do.”

Favre went on to joke that his “country accent” and “aw shucks mentality” might rule him out of a job. The Mississippi native does not have any broadcasting experience that I can recall.

Brett Favre tells TMZ Sports he's open to the idea of joining a big network to broadcast and analyze NFL games. https://t.co/WvoZTypk0L — TMZ (@TMZ) July 6, 2022

But rewind to April 2018, when Favre tweeted this about considering a broadcasting career. But most of his tweets recently were of the Southern Miss baseball team’s run in NCAA Super Regionals. Maybe he can hop on the mic at his alma mater as a warm-up before going national.

Brett Favre had a 20-year career in the league, starting 298 games at quarterback – primarily for the Green Bay Packers. He held the all-time record with 71,838 yards and 508 passing touchdowns until Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning all passed him. The “Gunslinger” still boasts the most interceptions thrown in the NFL with 336.

On May 10, it was reported that once Brady retires (and stays retired), he will join the network as its lead analyst alongside play-by-play Kevin Burkhardt. It will be – by far – the most lucrative deal for a sports broadcaster. In comparison, CBS’ Tony Romo and ESPN’s Troy Aikman each make $18 million per year.

Shortly after Brady’s future deal was announced, NBA legend LeBron James also discussed the possibility of a television deal after his playing career ended. He said if given the opportunity to work on television he would “do it for sure.”