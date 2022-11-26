Green Bay Packers Legend Revealed as ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker at Ohio State

The 2022 NCAA football season is winding down, along with College GameDay, but the morning show is still cranking out all-star guest pickers. This week, the crew made their way to Ohio State for the second time this year, marking the record 22nd visit to Columbus.

In addition to the iconic voices of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack, College GameDay will welcome NFL legend and Ohio State grad AJ Hawk to the booth as the guest picker. In a video posted to Twitter announcing the guest picker, Pat McAfee could barely contain his excitement.

“Good morning, people!” McAfee said with his usual exuberance. “College football playoff implications on the line. A Big 10 title opportunity on the line. We’re in Columbus, Ohio. One Columbus man, himself, Kirk Herbstreit, looks fantastic!”

“The crowd is ready. It’s cold. They’re out here ready to rock. And AJ Hawk, the all-time leading tackler for the Green Bay Packers, a Super Bowl Champion, College Football National Champion right here at Ohio State, will be our guest picker,” he said, his nose almost pressed against the camera lens.

“Should be an amazing day for College GameDay! We’ll see you on ESPN. What a joke of a life, I cannot believe I’m here. Luckiest of all time.”

🚨OFFICIAL GUEST PICKER ANNOUNCEMENT🚨@OfficialAJHawk is joining the crew live from Columbus this morning! pic.twitter.com/bWLbCJ6WHt — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 26, 2022

Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk’s Friendship Stretches Far Beyond ‘College GameDay’

Admittedly, this isn’t far from Pat McAfee’s baseline in terms of energy and excitement. He’s a tad more amped this week, however, as AJ Hawk isn’t just a fantastic choice for College GameDay guest picker but a close personal friend of McAfee as well.

After 11 seasons in the NFL, AJ Hawk retired from an exceptionally illustrious career in 2017. In that same year, he joined Barstool’s Laces Out podcast alongside former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee. By 2018, Laces Out had already come to an end, but their intertwined career in entertainment was far from over.

That same year, McAfee started the Pat McAfee Show, which evolved over time into the podcast giant it is today. And, of course, one of his most frequent guests is his good friend AJ Hawk.

Though AJ Hawk has been dubbed “the most toxic person on the planet” and a “menace and danger to society” by Pat McAfee, he couldn’t adore the newest College GameDay guest picker more. Well, depending on the day. “I don’t know if we’d consider ourselves friends right now,” Hawk said on a 2021 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “We’re probably on a trial basis right now, I think, for a little bit longer.”

“I think so, yeah,” Pat Agreed with a smirk. “I mean, you’re in an audition phase. Good luck making it to the next f—ing chapter, pal.”