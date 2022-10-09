The Green Bay Packers faced off against the New York Giants in the team’s first-ever game outside of the United States.

However, the game didn’t go as planned for Packer Nation. The Packers lost by a score of 27-20 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

The Giants stopped the Packers on fourth-and-1 at the 6-yard line with 1:02 to play. Safety Xavier McKinney blitzed and knocked down an Aaron Rodgers’ pass. The Giants had also knocked down a Rodgers’ pass on third down.

On the game’s final play, Oshane Ximines sacked Rodgers while he tried to throw a Hail Mary pass. He also forced a fumble on the play.

While the Giants fans and coach Brian Daboll were ecstatic after the game, plenty of fans used the opportunity to roast the Packers on Twitter.

One user wrote: “The Packers spent all week with a, ‘I can’t believe we have to do this’ attitude about the London game. You’ll never believe it, but they played like it too.”

One fan commented in reply. “That’s not true, they played really good the first 25 minutes,” they cheekily wrote.

Another fan used a meme to summarize how Green Bay’s defensive woes translate from year to year.

"The Packers defense will be elite this year"



The Packers new defense: pic.twitter.com/QCEDTtRYgv — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) October 9, 2022

Fans React to Packers’ Loss Against the Giants in London

While the New York Giants improve to 4-1 on the season, the Packers fall to 3-2, and plenty of Packers fans voiced their displeasure online.

Another user tweeted a video of a little kid accidentally shooting himself with a toy gun, comparing the clip to Green Bay’s second-half game plan.

Packers second half gameplan https://t.co/eQBagtHaii — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) October 9, 2022

Tons of Green Bay fans begged their team to run the ball more often instead of having Rodgers drop back every play.

“How many times has Rodgers just going to air the ball out,” one fan asked. “We have Aaron Jones and aj Dillon for a reason.”

Another fan replied with wholehearted agreement. “Exactly. Airing it out to crappy receivers who aren’t even open.”

“Welp… so much for running it,” another commented. “Makes zero sense. Let’s not run the ball,” wrote one fan.

“Pass Pass Pass …… Run the ball!” another exasperated fan tweeted.

The Packers blew a large lead in the game to suffer the defeat. The Giants put together a few nice scoring drives in the second half to come back from 17 unanswered points. They then took a 27-20 lead. The Packers’ last chance to score died inside the Giants’ 10-yard line.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will look to rebound next week as they face off against the other New York team. The New York Jets travel to Lambeau Field next Sunday, October 16th for a 1:00 ET kickoff time.