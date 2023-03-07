Aaron Rodgers Has Reportedly Had Conversations With the New York Jets

The Aaron Rodgers saga continues this offseason everyone awaits the decision of the four-time NFL MVP. Rodgers has spent the last 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, but his future with the franchise remains uncertain. And apparently, Rodgers has begun conversations with another NFL franchise in the market for a quarterback.

Trey Wingo reported Tuesday that Rodgers has started conversations with the New York Jets, and while nothing is imminent, would be open to a trade to New York. The Jets previously met with quarterback Derek Carr, linked to a potential trade for longtime the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback . But Carr signed a four-year $125 million deal with the New Orleans Saints Monday.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano also reported on Rodgers’ meeting with the Jets saying, “The New York Jets have had conversations with the Green Bay Packers and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week regarding a potential trade of the four-time MVP to the Jets, according to sources. The sources said some of those conversations were expected to take place Tuesday, but that it’s unclear as of Tuesday morning whether they will result in a trade.”

Rodgers recently emerged from a four-day darkness retreat, where he searched for clarity regarding his NFL future. Retiring from football and returning to Green Bay are still options for Rodgers, but his recent meeting with the Jets certainly shifts the narrative towards him finding a new home in the 2023 season.

“Rodgers still has not made any announcements about what he intends to do this season. It’s still possible he decides to retire, or to stay in Green Bay,” Graziano added. “But if he still wants to play and he and the Packers agree it’s time for him to play somewhere else, the Jets appear to be a realistic option.”