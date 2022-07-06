LOOK: Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Shows Off His First Tattoo In Instagram Post

At the age of 38, Aaron Rodgers decided to go under the needle and get his first tattoo. Now that it’s complete, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and NFL superstar is showing off the new ink on Instagram.

The fresh new look Rodgers is sporting is receiving plenty of attention. The tattoo is incredibly well done, but it’s also a bit of a … mind trick. When you see the image (below), you’ll know what we’re talking about.

The artistry on this tattoo is phenomenal. It’s also fair to say that this ink looks like something out of The Da Vinci Code or National Treasure. We might need a decoder to figure out what it all means.

Or maybe Rodgers will reveal the significance of this tattoo in the future. That’s what he alluded to in his Instagram post this week.

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day,” Rodgers wrote on Instagram.

What do you say, Outsiders? Do you give Rodgers’ first tattoo a thumbs up? Or is there too much mystery involved?

Aaron Rodgers Plans to Finish NFL Career in Green Bay

The new tattoo on Aaron Rodgers’ forearm may not include the logo for the Green Bay Packers, but it might as well. The 38-year-old Super Bowl-winning quarterback plans to finish his career with the franchise.

When asked whether or not he plans to spend his entire career in Green Bay, Rodgers provided a simple answer: “Yes, definitely.”

At times throughout his NFL career, there have been questions about Rodgers’ happiness within the Packers organization. A three-year contract extension worth $150 million to stay with the team quieted the speculation about the quarterback leaving.

With that settled, the 10-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time NFL MVP turns his focus toward adding another Super Bowl ring to his collection. Last year, the Packers were bounced from the playoffs after a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.