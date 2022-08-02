green-bay-packers-wide-receiver-allen-lazard-shares-confidence-level-entering-2022-season

The task Allen Lazard inherited isn’t an easy one. With Davante Adams now playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, the fifth-year player out of Iowa State attempts to take over the role as the No. 1 receiver for the Green Bay Packers.

It’s not an easy challenge replacing a five-time NFL Pro Bowl selection. But Lazard knows there’s an opportunity to become the top priority in a passing attack led by Aaron Rodgers. He’s ready to embrace it.

“I think it added maybe a little fuel to that fire, so to speak,” Lazard said, per the Associated Press. “But it wasn’t like it ignited the flame.”

Last season, Lazard enjoyed the most productive year of his career. He totaled 513 yards and eight touchdowns on 40 receptions – all career highs. At the end of the regular season, Lazard was Green Bay’s second-leading receiver behind Adams.

Now, it’s time for Lazard to take the next jump of his career. It’s not always the easiest knowing defenses are going to focus in on the top receiver in the passing attack. The good news? He’s getting a vote of confidence from his quarterback.

“I really think Allen is ready to make a jump and be a No. 1 receiver,” Rodgers said, per NFL.com. “He has a lot to prove, I think, to himself and other people and maybe to the team as well. So I like a hungry Allen Lazard.”

A “Wide Open” Receiver Room?

Green Bay’s receiver room underwent some major changes in the offseason. Not only is Davante Adams gone, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling departed for the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only does it allow Allen Lazard the opportunity to secure the No. 1 spot, but it creates chances for others to show their worth.

Randall Cobb joins Lazard as a top returner at the position, but there are plenty of new faces, as well. Sammy Watkins signed in the offseason and the Packers drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure.

Also returning is Amari Rodgers, who caught just eight passes for 45 yards as a rookie in 2021. With so much change, though, the second-year player out of Clemson believes he has a shot to carve out a bigger role in the offense.

“The room is wide open,” Rodgers told the Knoxville-News Sentinel. “I’m showing that I can play any position and that I know the playbook and [coaches] can trust me, no matter what situation.”

There are still a lot of unknowns with Green Bay’s receiver room heading into the 2022 season. One thing is for certain, though – a lot of new faces will be catching passes this year.