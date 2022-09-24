Green Bay Police Apologize to AJ Dillon for Treatment During July Incident

Green Bay police issued an apology to Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on Friday for treatment towards him during an incident in July.

Dillon was in attendance for the July 23 Manchester City-Bayern Munich friendly at Lambeau Field. Dillon attempted to do a Lambeau Leap during a rain delay to entertain the fans. A video showed an officer grabbing Dillon by the collar of his shirt from behind. He was allowed to do the leap after a brief discussion, but not before the officer gave him a shove. Dillon said after the incident that it was a “miscommunication between the parties.”

This cop just seemed so comfortable shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon this aggressively, even after Dillon seemingly explained what he was doing during the weather delay at last night’s soccer match at Lambeau. Guy gonna struggle finding a good explanation when his bosses see this. pic.twitter.com/BIIbT5JXkB — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 24, 2022

“I have sustained two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the officer involved and directed appropriate corrective action to be taken,” Police Chief Chris Davis said in a statement, via ESPN. “We do not provide further detail on personnel matters out of respect for the employee’s due process rights.

“I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated. We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible.”

Packers Praise AJ Dillon’s Handling of Incident

The Packers issued a statement of their own on Friday, praising their backfield star for his handling of the matter.

“We appreciate the Green Bay Police Department’s follow-up to the interaction that occurred at the soccer match, July 23, at Lambeau Field,” the statement reads. “We respect their process in reviewing the situation and its conclusions… Additionally, we appreciate AJ Dillon’s professionalism in handling the matter.”

Dillon, 24, will be back on the field on Sunday with the incident behind him. The Packers (1-1) are on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). Toe will meet leather at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.