WATCH: Greg Gumbel Repeatedly Refers To Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky as Sam Darnold in Awkward Moment

Greg Gumbel might want to study the depth chart a little better before he calls his next NFL game. The longtime broadcaster repeatedly referred to Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky as Sam Darnold during the Steelers-Panthers game on Sunday.

Repeatedly throughout Sunday’s game, Gumbel used the wrong name. He kept calling Trubisky “Darnold,” and one Twitter user put together a video compilation of the mistake.

The odd thing? Not one person seemed to correct Gumbel during the broadcast. And it wasn’t like it was a one-time error. It happened on multiple occasions during the game.

Here's a compilation of Greg Gumbel repeatedly referring to Mitch Trubisky as Sam Darnold on one drive pic.twitter.com/zBW35LchLP — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) December 19, 2022

To give Gumbel some credit, Darnold was the starting quarterback for Carolina. So, it was probably just a slip of the tongue. Still, with nobody correcting the broadcaster, it created plenty of awkward moments.

One fan said, “Drink a shot every time Greg Gumbel calls Trubisky ‘Darnold.'” Another chimed in, “How many times is Greg Gumbel going to say Darnold on this drive?”

So, before Gumbel steps back into the broadcast booth, he might want to give the rosters a once-over before kickoff.

Tony Romo Shows No Sympathy for Joe Burrow in Broadcast Booth

Greg Gumbel wasn’t the only broadcaster to go viral for his comments on Sunday. Tony Romo got plenty of fans laughing over his lack of sympathy for Joe Burrow and a nasty laceration he sustained to his pinky finger.

Burrow suffered a cut on his finger and the broadcast team continued to zoom in on the injury. It might’ve looked ugly, but Romo showed absolutely no sympathy for the Bengals quarterback.

“Oh my gosh, we’ve gotten to the point where the pinky is a huge deal,” Romo said sarcastically. “I never thought I’d see the day. … You got a cut on your pinky nail and you’ve got other guys playing through broken ribs.”

A lot of fans agreed with Romo’s take. Even though Burrow’s pinky finger looked ugly, it’s far from the worst injury a football player has endured over the course of a game.