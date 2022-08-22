Greg Norman Clarifies LIV Golf’s Massive Offer to Tiger Woods

Hold your backswing, golf fans. Despite LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman telling FOX News’ Tucker Carlson recently that the startup league offered Tiger Woods between $700-$800 million to join, “The Shark” is clarifying his comments.

In an interview with FOX Sports Australia, Norman denied that Woods received that offer in cash. Instead, he says the PGA Tour star could’ve earned that amount through ownership of one of LIV Golf’s teams.

“To be honest, we don’t comment on any past or current offers to any players, but obviously the media picks up on information, tidbits, white noise, and they run with it,” Norman said, per Golf.com.

Perhaps the reason the media “ran with” that figure is because Norman didn’t deny it during his initial interview with Carlson. Nor did he provide any clarifying statements when asked about the $700-$800 million offer.

“That number was out there before I became CEO. So, that number has been out there, yes,” Norman told Carlson. “And, look, Tiger’s a needle-mover, right? So, of course you’re gonna look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. So, yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood.”

Go ahead and insert the scratchy-chin emoji into this story.

In his interview with FOX Sports Australia, Norman clarified the offer Woods could’ve received for joining LIV.

“I just want to make sure for clarification here, the numbers that were thrown out were inclusive of future franchise value,” he said. “And so if you take a look at this number that’s being thrown out there … the generational wealth that this franchise opportunity has for the individual players is incredible.”

Tiger Woods is Doing Just Fine Without LIV Golf Money

When you see the number Tiger Woods turned down to stick with the PGA Tour, it’s almost unfathomable. The 15-time major winner could’ve enjoyed a nearly-$1 billion deal (in some capacity) had he joined LIV.

Woods opted against it, but he’s not exactly hurting for cash. He recently joined Forbes list of billionaires and remains the most recognizable face on the PGA Tour.

Just this week, Woods took a photo with Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) after officially announcing he’ll be the face of the PGA Tour 2K23 video game.

Yes, Woods passed up quite a bit of money to stick with the PGA Tour. Something tells us he’s going to be just fine, though.