Greg Olsen Gives Warning to Tom Brady About Getting Into Broadcasting

Greg Olsen isn’t ready to give up his spot in Fox Sports’ top NFL announcing booth just yet. Olsen will be replaced by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — that is, when the 45-year-old decides he’s had enough with this football thing. It’s a bit of an awkward spot for Olsen, the former NFL tight end, as he’s essentially an interim keeping the seat warm for Brady.

Kevin Burkhardt, the play-by-play man in said both, recently revealed an encounter between the two during a production meeting for one of the Buccaneers’ primetime games. Olsen broke the ice with a comment about how working in broadcasting really is.

“I can tell you one thing, some of the other stuff I’ll leave with us,” Burkhardt told Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated. “We’re just shooting the s–t at first, like you usually do before you actually start these meetings. Greg said, ‘Tom, I gotta tell ya, this TV thing sucks.’ It was great, we were dying laughing. It was fun, we had a good back and forth.”

Brady reportedly inked a 10-year deal worth up to $375 million with FOX this past offseason. As for when Brady makes the move? Well, that will be determined sometime in the future, though it’s hardly on Burkhardt’s mind.

“I haven’t thought about it for one single second since the news broke,” Burkhardt said. “I just can’t. And [Olsen] can’t either.”

When Will Tom Brady Make the Move to FOX?

If you were to ask ESPN “Monday Night Football” play-by-play man Joe Buck, Brady might never call a single game for his former network. Buck, who left Fox Sports alongside Troy Aikman after 20 seasons in the booth, told Traina last week that he’s skeptical Brady ever makes the move.

“Is there a chance? Yeah, I think there’s a chance,” Buck said. “Who knows where his family life takes him, who knows if he plays one more year or he doesn’t. I know there are people at FOX who would say there’s a chance that he doesn’t call a game there.”