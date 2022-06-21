Greg Olsen Speaks Highly of Tom Brady, Says He Has ‘All the Respect in the World’ for Him

Tom Brady’s domination of the football world doesn’t end once he hangs up his cleats for the final time. Upon retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is heading to FOX, likely as the lead color commentator for the NFL. Following the massive deals ESPN closed on FOX’s former number one squad, and with Amazon’s entry into the primetime football streaming scene, it was only a matter of time before the network would swing for the fences.

However, Brady’s not out of the league and climbing into the booth yet. And with no set timetable for the quarterback’s retirement, it’s up to former NFL tight end Greg Olsen to fulfill the duties of the top gig.

But with a well-compensated replacement on-deck before Olsen’s first performance as the network’s top talking head, the three-time Pro Bowler holds no ill-will toward Brady.

In an interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Olsen spoke highly complimentary of Brady, saying, “I get it. If you have the opportunity to get Tom Brady, you have to.” Brady’s looming presence won’t impact the retired tight end’s performance, though. Olsen asserted that he’s “going to go out and do the best job I can do, and I hope Tom plays another five years.”

It creates a sticky situation for FOX and Olsen, where Olsen broadcasted games during bye weeks at the end of his playing career before joining Kevin Burkhardt in the booth full-time last season. Now the network slates the duo as the crew on the call for Super Bowl LVII later this season.

But what’s the plan when Brady interrupts the well-liked booth? Kick Olsen to the curb or demote him to the network’s second team? Or create a crowded, yet highly entertaining three-man team?

Tom Brady’s Retirement on Hold, But for How Long?

Greg Olsen’s wish for Tom Brady to play five more years doesn’t seem all that likely. It appears even less plausible following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s appearance on The Dan Patrick Show last week.

“I mean, there’s no doubt about it. I gotta just really appreciate the time I have left, because it’s not a lot” doesn’t sound like somebody long for the league. After retiring for just over a month earlier in the offseason, it’s hard to imagine Brady’s desire to compete on the gridiron compares to what it once was.

Regardless of how the season ends for the greatest quarterback of all time, it certainly feels like the playing days of TB12 are vanishing before our very eyes.