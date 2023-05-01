DC Defenders defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had more than football on his mind during Sunday’s XFL North Division championship game. His father-in-law, Mike Shannon, died Saturday at 83, leaving him with many emotions ahead of the postseason matchup with the Seattle Dragons.

While being interviewed on the sidelines pregame, Williams carried Shannon’s memory with him. He held a small dry erase board with “In memory of Mike Shannon” written across it. The coach explained to ESPN’s Cole Cubelic the impact that Shannon had on his life.

“Your question made me think about him, my father-in-law,” he said. “As you see, ‘In memory of Mike Shannon’ right here. Passed away last night. He would be very upset with me if I go soft. When I was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, he came to every game. He and Jim Brown would sit in the back of the room and laugh if I appeared soft. So we’re not gonna be soft. Mike’s in a better place now. No more pain. He’s with his wife and I’ll be coaching today in memory of him.”

Shannon is a former MLB player who spent nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, helping them to World Series victories in 1964 and 1967. He later became a broadcaster for the team’s radio network in 1972 and worked in the role up until 2021.

Gregg Williams joined the XFL this season after more than 30 years in the NFL. His most recent stint came as the defensive coordinator for the Jets in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He helped lead the Defenders to a 9-1 finish this season, the best record in the league.

DC defeated Seattle 37-21 to advance to the XFL championship game on May 13, and the victory will mean even more to Williams as he played the game to honor his father-in-law.

Gregg Williams, DC Defenders advance to XFL championship with win against Seattle

Williams’ defense recorded three sacks in the win against Seattle, adding to their season total of 26 which ranks second in the league. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu finished 19-of-31 passing for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Things got off to a close start as the game was tied at 9 at halftime. However, the Defenders started the third quarter with a 67-yard touchdown drive that running back Cam’Ron Harris capped off by running 11 yards into the end zone. That was the beginning of three unanswered touchdowns as they increased their lead to 30-9 by the early fourth quarter.

With the win, DC advances to face the Arlington Renegades, who finished just 4-6 during the season, in the championship.