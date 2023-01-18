WATCH: Gunfire Breaks Out at Oklahoma High School Basketball Game, Terrified Spectators Run for Cover

A terrifying scene broke out at a high school basketball game in Del City, Oklahoma, as gunfire rang throughout the gym on Tuesday.

Here’s a harrowing video of the event, where you can see spectators run for cover, shared to Twitter by @IntelPointAlert.

BREAKING: Spectators run for cover as shots are fired at a high school basketball game in Del City, Oklahoma; injuries reported pic.twitter.com/uKP22GNM3v — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 18, 2023

According to Shelby Montgomery of KOCO 5 News, a person was shot minutes after the game ended, per police.

“Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot minutes after a Del City High School basketball game ended Tuesday night,” wrote Montgomery. “Authorities said more than 500 people were at the game between Del City High School and Millwood High School at John Smith Fieldhouse when shots were fired. The moments the gunshots rang out were captured on the visiting team’s broadcast. Police already at the scene for the game evacuated the area.

“Police also investigated the scene outside the gym.”

Per Montgomery, police are still investigating what could’ve led to the shooting. School officials have stated it stemmed from a fight.

“We are still in the preliminary stages. We are reviewing surveillance video from inside the building,” Maj. Brad Cowden of the Del City Police Department said, via Montgomery. “It’s going to take quite a while to go through all that information.

“Right now, we are just trying to preserve as much evidence as we can with the weather.”

The victim was not a student, and their condition is unknown, per authorities, via Montgomery.

Del City High School releases statement following terrifying shooting on Tuesday

Continuing, Del City High School officials released a statement on the matter. Following, students learned virtually on Wednesday amid the hysteria instead of returning to the school.

“After the completion of the boy’s basketball game against Millwood High School, a fight occurred and gunshots were fired inside the field house,” stated the school. “The Del City Police Department is onsite and investigating the incident. We have made the decision to shift to a virtual learning day for Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“We will continue to update our families as more information becomes available.”

The sports world is praying for both Del City High School and Millwood High School, as well as the families of those affected by the shooting on Tuesday.