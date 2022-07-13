Gunshots During Little League Baseball Game Force Teams to Withdraw From Tournament in North Carolina

A number of children and parents experienced one of the most terrifying moments of their lives over the weekend when gunshots rang out during a Little League baseball game. The incident occurred in Wilson, North Carolina on Sunday.

Sunday morning’s Little League baseball game featured 8U All-Star teams from South Durham and Wilmington, according to TMZ Sports. A mother was filming the game when the sound of gunshots can be heard in the background.

Three gunshots are audible in the video (featured below). Parents, children, coaches and umpires either ran or ducked for cover while the shots rang out.

AGAIN: Children at a Little League baseball game in Wilson, North Carolina, had to run for cover from gunfire – some parents said they thought their children were targeted.



Kids aren’t safe anywhere in America.



Fortunately, authorities say there were no injuries during the incident. Gunfire struck a minivan parked at the Little League field, the only reported damage from the scene.

Because of the frightening situation, both teams withdrew from the Little League tournament.

“It was a terrifying situation for all involved,” one team said. “Video shows coaches bravely covering players with their bodies and crawling off baseball fields. No child or parent should ever experience anything like this.”

Did the Shooter Target the Little League Game?

According to a tweet from Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action, some parents attending the Little League game in Wilson, North Carolina believe the shooter targeted their children. However, officials do not believe that is the case.

“The Wilson Police Department, at this time, has no evidence that anyone at the location was intentionally targeted by gunfire,” the statement said. “No evidence that this situation was an active shooter incident.”

Targeted or not, this is a frightening moment for everyone involved. It’s not something any child or parent should fear while at a Little League field.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries as a result of the gunfire.