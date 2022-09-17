Gus Johnson Exits Nebraska-Oklahoma Game Call Due to ‘Feeling Under the Weather’

Fox Sports play-by-play man Gus Johnson exited the booth for the second half of Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Saturday after feeling under the weather.

Color commentator Joel Klatt handled play-by-duties in Johnson’s departure. Fellow analysts Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer were summoned to the booth to join Klatt.

Gus Johnson is feeling under the weather and will be stepping away for the second half, Joel Klatt and Brady Quinn will be on the call for the remainder of the game pic.twitter.com/izKRDR29GU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

“Rest up Gus,” the network tweeted. “Gus Johnson is feeling under the weather and will be stepping away for the second half, Joel Klatt and Brady Quinn will be on the call for the remainder of the game.”

College football fans expressed their concern for Johnson, with many wishing him well on social media. ESPN‘s Chris Fowler chimed in on Twitter and sent Johnson his best wishes.

“I Certainly hope Gus Johnson is OK after stepping out of the booth in Lincoln at half. “Under the weather” can mean different things,” Fowler tweeted. “Sending Gus best wishes! Meanwhile Fellow Buff @joelklattdoing admirable job as emergency PxP.. very solid.”

Fans Criticize Urban Meyer’s Inclusion Into Booth

While fans were seemingly ok with Klatt and Quinn calling the remainder of the game, the same can’t be said for Meyer. Meyer’s inclusion into the booth drew criticism on social media.

I'd rather listen to a 24 hour livestream of a Chipotle bathroom than Urban Meyer call a football game — 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 (@SoonerFocus) September 17, 2022

This game was fantastic until Fox brought Urban Meyer to the booth. This is basically a live broadcast audition for the Nebraska job. — CrimsonPioneer (@CrimsonPioneer) September 17, 2022

Meyer is a hot commodity to fans in Lincoln, Nebraska, who want the 58-year-old to be the next head football coach amid Scott Frost’s firing this past Sunday. During Fox‘s “Big Noon Kickoff,” which was in Lincoln on Saturday, fans started a loud and robust “we want Urban” chant.

Per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Nebraska has contacted Meyer about its head coaching vacancy. It is unclear if there’s interest. Meyer, however, was complimentary of the program in an appearance on Big Ten Network this week.

“Nebraska is one the most unique fan bases I’ve ever experienced,” Meyer said. “One year when I was a coach at Ohio State, I asked one of my guys that worked with me, I said take me around a little bit. Let’s go incognito a little bit. I just wanted to walk around and I kind of did you know? I put a hat on and just kind of was in disguise and I just wanted to watch this because I grew up watching Tom Osborne and watching Nebraska win national championships. [I] was a big fan and so the fan support is as good as there is in America. They’re great fans, too.”