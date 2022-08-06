Hall of Fame Inductee Bryant Young Dedicates Speech to Late Son

Not a dry eye remained as Bryant Young spoke to an eager audience at Saturday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. In an incredibly moving speech, the former San Francisco 49er revealed that his son, Colby, passed away from pediatric cancer in 2016.

Colby Young died at the age of 15, succumbing to his cancer on October 11, 2016. His father struggled to hold back tears, dedicating the moment to his sixth child. Young captivated the audience for ten minutes, sharing his personal struggles as the community honored his football achievements.

The Canton inductee said, “From my pain, I found purpose. Letting someone grab my hand is as important is as important as reaching for theirs. In an isolated world, personal connections matter more than ever. I keep my gaze on Christ and pour myself into good works, including the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. I’ve learned to trust God’s plan and timing and not mine.”

Bryant Young's son Colby lost his battle with cancer when he was just 15 years old. Bryant keeps his son's memory alive, ever day and especially today.



What a beautiful moment. ❤️🙏 @Bgr8t



📺: #PFHOF22 Enshrinement on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/DxkcCcmaTI — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2022

In a moment of solemnity, Young mentions the meaning of the event for himself and his family. The ceremony represents a culmination of the lineman’s efforts on the field, but Young uses the opportunity to champion his work ethic in greater walks of life.

Young included, “In this, my 10th year of eligibility, I enter the Hall as a member of the Class of 2022. Twenty-two was Colby’s favorite number.” He later added, “Colby, you live on our hearts. We will always speak your name.

As the speech concluded, the audience provided a raucous response. However, the nature of the address witnessed many clutching tissues, wiping away tears and heart-wrenching feelings.

Remembering the Dominating Career of Bryant Young

Young played 14 seasons in the NFL, all with the San Francisco 49ers. Over the course of 208 career games and starts, the legend racked up 12 forced fumbles and 89.5 sacks. The sack total remains a franchise record for the red and gold.

Bryant Young also made the NFL All-Decade Team for the 1990s for his major role in securing the Niners a fifth Super Bowl championship. Young – the seventh overall selection in the 1994 NFL Draft – remains remembered for his effectiveness and perseverance.

From now on, football fans should remember Bryant Young as a family man who delivered one of the greatest Hall of Fame enshrinement speeches of all time.