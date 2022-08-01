Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon Slams Arizona Cardinals for Kyler Murray’s Contract Clause

Warren Moon owns one of the most significant legacies in NFL history. He is the only Black quarterback in the Hall of Fame and became the first undrafted quarterback to be enshrined when he was elected back in 2006.

Moon weighed in on the “Independent Study Addendum” in Kyler Murray’s five-year, $230.5 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals. It had been a huge point of discussion since it was revealed last week.

Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

Moon believes Murray’s perception as a star, Black quarterback in the NFL was compromised.

“It’s something we were always accused of back in the day when they didn’t let us play,” Moon said, via TMZ Sports. “That we were lazy, that we didn’t study, that we couldn’t be leaders, that we weren’t smart. We had put all that stuff to bed over the years and all those different things just kind of came to the surface. Just because of this deal that’s going on between Arizona and Kyler.”

Kyler Murray Echoes Warren Moon, Cardinals Remove Clause

On Thursday afternoon, Kyler Murray took to the podium to defend himself.

“I’m talking today because I feel it’s necessary. Regarding the things that are being said about me,” the 24-year-old quarterback said at the time. “To think that I can accomplish everything that I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious [sic].

“It’s disrespectful. It’s almost a joke … Laughable.”

Kyler Murray stepped up to the mic because he had something to say… this is what leaders do.



Murray making a surprise media appearance to push back on the talk that he doesn’t study and the homework clause in his contract. @12SportsAZ



Here's his nearly 4 minute statement. pic.twitter.com/gPSr2acPFW — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) July 28, 2022

Later that night, Arizona announced that it would remove the clause and provided a statement to CNN.

It read: “After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.”

To Warren Moon, the team removing the clause after the fact was irrelevant.

“The damage has been done,” Moon stated. “It’s a very unfortunate situation for him and very embarrassing for both sides … He’ll have this riding on him every time he does something wrong in a football game. They’re going to say, ‘See, that’s the reason why that happened is because he didn’t study enough film last week,’ or whatever it might be.”