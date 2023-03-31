At one point in his career, Blake Griffin was the star of Lob City. Now, he’s a role player on the Boston Celtics, figuratively fighting for a championship. However, against the Milwaukee Bucks, he nearly got into a real fight.

The Celtics and Bucks are the Eastern Conference’s two best teams. Their game on Thursday was an important one for the standings and fans. Then, Boston blew the doors off Milwaukee.

Down the stretch, with the result in hand, there was some frustration on the Bucks’ side. That’s pretty normal and when Blake Griffin committed a hard foul things boiled over. Thanasis Antetokounmpo responded by headbutting Griffin.

a look at what led to Blake Griffin flagrant found and Thanasis ejection 👀 pic.twitter.com/WdXEa3Cthp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 31, 2023

Griffin and Antetokounmpo were going back and forth with each other for a couple of possessions. It started with Antetokounmpo apparently slapping Griffin. The next time down, Griffin let him know he didn’t like that by committing a hard and probably unnecessary foul. In response, Antetokounmpo decided to give him a little Glasgow Kiss.

Really, it wasn’t a hard headbutt and almost seemed like an invitation to fight. Blake Griffin didn’t take the bait, though, and plenty of people got in between them before anything more could happen.

For his efforts, Blake Griffin got a flagrant foul. The referees ejected Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA regular season is rapidly coming to an end and, for now, the Bucks still hold a two-game lead on the Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Of course, Boston beat Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season on its way to the NBA Finals.

An NBA Star Was Ejected for Throwing a Ball at a Referee

Trae Young is one of the rising stars in the NBA. That doesn’t mean he can’t be ejected for how he interacts with referees, though.

That’s exactly what happened too. Trae Young was ejected last Saturday after he threw a ball at a referee. You see, he was mad that he was called for an offensive foul.

You can watch the play, here:

Trae Young ejected after throwing the ball at the Ref 😳 pic.twitter.com/4f4Tj7vHlM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 25, 2023

Young was mad at the call and let out his frustration with the hard, two-handed pass. The referee caught it but still kicked Young out of the game for his actions. It was his 15th technical foul this season. One more and Young must serve a suspension.

Atlanta needs Young. So, he will have to be careful with his emotions down the home stretch of the season.