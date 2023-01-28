HBCU Coach Reprimanded After Offering Former Florida QB Commitment That Used Racial Slur

Albany State head coach Quinn Gray has already found himself in some trouble less than a week into his new job. He was in hot water after extending an offer to 2023 quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes.

Stokes, a former Florida commit and three-star prospect, posted a video of himself rapping a racial slur. After the clip went viral, the Gators rescinded their offer. Last week, Gray extended an offer to the quarterback.

Albany State is an HBCU which competes at the Division II level. Gray issued an apology for extending the offer to Stokes.

“Let me start with a humble apology. An apology for not honoring the tradition and history of ASU and for letting many of you down,” the statement read, per HBCU Gameday.

“ASU expects excellence. The president has made it clear that my actions did not meet that standard. It was never my intent to misrepresent what ASU stands for nor to ignore the rich history of this institution. I am fully committed to the University’s mission of supporting academic excellence and student success.”

Gray was recently hired by Albany State to lead the football program. He’s an HBCU graduate, playing football at Florida A&M before heading to the NFL.

On3 ranks Stokes as a three-star prospect and the No. 30 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. Since the video surfaced, though, many programs have hit the pause button on his recruitment.

Will Marcus Stokes Get an Opportunity Elsewhere

Many teams backed off Marcus Stokes on the recruiting trail after the video of him rapping and using a racial slur appeared on social media. But the quarterback is still hoping to find a place to play college football.

Along with receiving the offer from Albany State last week, Stokes had a visit planned to the University West Florida, which competes at the Division II level. He posted a tweet that said, ““Imma find my home.”

Prior to the video, teams of interest in Stokes’ recruitment included Penn State, USF, Indiana and Utah. It seems unlikely that he’ll play at the Power Five level, at least for now.

Stokes issued an apology after the video received major criticism.

“I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say,” Stokes said. “…I fully accept the consequences for my actions and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.”