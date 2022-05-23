HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ to Feature Arizona Cardinals in November

Hard Knocks In Season is heading to Arizona this fall. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals will be the focal point of the HBO and NFL Films docuseries, it was announced today.

Bringing the heat to #HardKnocks 🔥



Coming this November on HBO/HBO Max pic.twitter.com/z1dDLN4G76 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 23, 2022

It should be an entertaining franchise to follow, as Arizona looks to build on its 11-6 record from last season that resulted in an NFC Wild Card berth. The Cardinals lost in the opening round of the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Following the conclusion of the season, star quarterback Kyler Murray made news by unfollowing Arizona on social media and removing all his Cardinal-related photos from his own accounts.

Just last week, it was reported that Murray “won’t be too eager” to play under his current rookie contract of $11.4 million. He will skip OTA’s – which is not necessarily any news to write home about – but reportedly wants a new deal before the 2022 season starts.

Since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, he has started 46 games over the past three years and improved his quarterback rating in each campaign.

Kingsbury is also entering his fourth season with the Cardinals, having posted a 24-24-1 record thus far. As with Murray, the team has improved its record each year with Kingsbury at the helm.

Arizona boasts other big stars, such as safety Budda Baker, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt. The team has returning offensive weapons like wide receivers A.J. Green and Rondale Moore, running back James Conner and tight end Zach Ertz.

The Cardinals’ top draft pick was Colorado State tight end Trey McBride at No. 55 overall in the second round. They traded their first round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Season Two Debuts This Fall

The Indianapolis Colts were featured in the first Hard Knocks In Season last year in 2021.

“Last season Hard Knocks made an unprecedented leap, documenting an NFL regular season in real time for the first time ever with the Indianapolis Colts,” Keith Cossrow, NFL Films vice president and senior coordinating producer, said in a press release. “It was a vivid and illuminating look at the life of an NFL team. This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL.”

“We’re excited to feature the Arizona Cardinals on Hard Knocks during the NFL regular season in the upcoming installment of Hard Knocks in Season,” Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-heads of HBO Documentary and Family Programming, added. “We couldn’t be happier to continue to expand our tremendously successful partnership with the NFL and grow the Hard Knocks experience for our viewers. We’re thrilled that the Cardinals will be joining the roster of teams that have graciously invited our audiences into their world.”

The five-episode, preseason edition of Hard Knocks featuring the Detroit Lions is set to debut on Tuesday, August 9.