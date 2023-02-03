Heated Exchange Between Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks Leads To Brawl in Grizzlies-Cavaliers Game

Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks were both ejected from Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies following a scrap stemming from Brooks hitting Mitchell below the belt.

Brooks hit the deck after a contested layup attempt. Mitchell hauled in the rebound and when Brooks turned over, hit Mitchell where the sun doesn’t shine. The Cavs All-Star threw the ball at Brooks and proceeded to push him before being pulled to the ground.

Both benches cleared to separate the two, and Brooks was eventually called for a flagrant two foul. Both players were ejected midway through the third quarter and technical free throws were awarded to both teams.

Check out the fight below:

The Cavaliers (31-22) currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, 6.5 games back from first place. Memphis on the other hand is having one of its best seasons in years. The Grizzlies 32-19 record is second best in the Western Conference.

Former NBA Standout Roasts LeBron James for Non-Call Reaction

LeBron James had himself a moment, to say the least, when the referees missed a key call at the buzzer on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was — rather obviously — fouled by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on a layup. The referees didn’t blow the whistle, sending the game to overtime. James, meanwhile, emphatically reacted to the no-call, jumping around before putting his head in his hands as he sat on his knees at the free throw line.

That outburst drew quite the reaction from NBA fans and former players alike. Former NBA standout Chandler Parsons made his thoughts pretty clear on James’ response.

“I will say, I could watch my French Bulldog get run over by the mailman right now and I would not react like that,” Parsons said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back this week. “That was one of the crazier reactions. … It’s so impressive that he cares that much on a regular-season game that he’s doing that.”