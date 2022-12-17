Heavy Snow Forecast in Buffalo for Saturday’s Dolphins-Bills Game

Hold onto your hats for this bit of breaking news, NFL fans. Some heavy snowfall is expected to hit Buffalo this weekend ahead of Saturday’s Dolphins-Bills game.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for the area from 7 p.m. ET Friday night through 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. There could reportedly be from one-to-two feet of snow accumulating around Buffalo as a result of the weather.

This comes just a few weeks after Buffalo was forced to move a home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit because of a storm that brought in six feet of snow.

Right now, it’s unclear if the NFL would think about moving the game. It’s currently scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on NFL Network. However, if the weather is too nasty, the league could potentially bump the game to Sunday.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the warning cautions.

Buffalo enters this week’s game with a 10-3 record while Miami sits at 8-5. If the game is played in inclement weather, it’s likely to favor the Bills even more.

More Snow in Buffalo

A storm of one-to-two feet sounds like mere child’s play considering what Buffalo endured before Thanksgiving. The area got slammed by a massive snowstorm that forced the NFL to move the location of the game.

Highmark Stadium was covered in snow and conditions were clearly not playable. Moving the game — though it frustrated the die-hard Bills fans — was easily the right call.

I mean, just look at this:

Losing the home game didn’t seem to bother Buffalo. The Bills claimed a 31-23 victory over the Browns in Detroit.

The weather isn’t supposed to be quite as bad this time around, but it still could create some problems. It’ll be something to keep an eye on Friday night and Saturday morning.