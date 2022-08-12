heavyweight-boxing-champ-tyson-fury-retiring-again-after-teasing-comeback

Just three days after announcing his intentions to return to boxing, Tyson Fury has decided to hang ’em up for good.

The reigning WBC heavyweight champion turned 34 Friday and made his retirement announcement via Twitter.

MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… pic.twitter.com/jNeF1CbBqm — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 12, 2022

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations [I’ve finally] decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage,” Fury wrote.

Fury (32-0-1) said Tuesday he was coming back to boxing for a third showdown against Derek Chisora (33-12). Fury would have been the first heavyweight in history to have two trilogies. He fought Deontay Wilder (42-2-1) three times from December 2018 to October 2021, winning and then retaining the WBC title in the last two fights.

“I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder, a second one with Derek Chisora,” Fury said in a Twitter video. “I always said I would fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career.”

Tyson Fury Leaving Possible Big Money Fight By Retiring

With the “Gypsy King” setting sail on retirement, boxing fans are set to miss out on a potential premier fight. There was talk about a possible unification match between Fury and the winner of Oleksandr Usyk (19-0), the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, and Anthony Joshua (24-2). Usyk and Joshua will face each other in a rematch from their fight last September. The second installment will take place next Saturday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Fury, instead, opts not to go against his word. After notching a sixth-round TKO of Dillian Whyte (28-3) at Wembley Stadium in April, Fury hinted at retirement.

Tyson Fury hints at possibly hanging up the gloves 🥊 #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/dHzU7IeD3j — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 23, 2022

“I have to be a man of me word and I think this is it,” Fury said. “This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King and what a way to go out. A big thank you to the United Kingdom!