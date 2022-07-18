Henrik Stenson Reportedly Joining LIV Golf, Will Be Stripped of Ryder Cup Captaincy

On the same day that Cameron Smith hoisted the Claret Jug as the Open Championship winner, one of the PGA Tour‘s veteran players could be the next defector for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Per Jamie Weir of Sky Sports, Stenson is on the verge of joining LIV Golf. Stenson’s Ryder Cup captaincy could be stripped if he joins LIV. Stenson will be yet another European Ryder Cup stalwart to join LIV Golf. Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Martin Kaymer, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell currently play in the upstart circuit.

Stenson spoke fondly of his captaincy.

“I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be the European Ryder Cup Captain,” Stenson said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “It’s a huge honor and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news. I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands. The Ryder Cup is golf, and sport, at its very best. I got goose bumps every time I pulled on a European shirt as a player and that will be magnified in the role of captain.

“When I started out as a professional golfer, it was beyond my wildest dreams that, one day, I would follow in the footsteps of legends of the game such as Seve [Ballesteros] and be the European Ryder Cup Captain. But today proves that, sometimes, dreams do come true.”

Henrik Stenson is Another Former Major Winner to Join LIV Golf

Henrik Stenson is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, the last coming in the Wyndham Championship in 2017. Stenson won his first and only major, the Open Championship, in 2016 at Royal Troon. He recorded a final round 63 to outlast Phil Mickelson.

After missing the cut at The Open, Stenson says his future schedule is undecided. LIV Golf has six remaining events this calendar year. The next one will take place July 29-31 from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.