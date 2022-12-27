Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady

Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently.

Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to Brazil to spend time with family. The supermodel documented the experience with a post on Instagram.

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my (heart),” Bundchen wrote in one post. In another, she added, “Always so good to be back home.”

Bundchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October after going through some public struggles. A lot of the tension between the two stemmed from the quarterback’s decision to return to the NFL after initially retiring following the 2021 season.

While Bundchen and the kids were in Brazil, Brady played in the first Christmas Day game of his career. He led the Buccaneers to a 19-16 overtime victory over the Cardinals.

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Post-Game Christmas Shoutout

Tom Brady had a little Christmas magic up his sleeve on Sunday. Though Tampa Bay trailed Arizona 16-6 in the fourth quarter, he helped lead a 10-0 run to close out regulation and force overtime.

In the extra period, Brady completed all six of his passes for 69 yards, setting up a game-winning 40-yard field goal for Ryan Succop. It was an entertaining finish to a holiday filled with football.

After the game, Brady gave plenty of Christmas Day shoutouts to his family. Excluded was his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

“Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time. Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon,” Brady said after playing on Christmas Day.

Considering Bundchen was out of the country for the day, she probably didn’t hear it.