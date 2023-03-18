Here’s How Many Perfect Brackets Remain After Round 1 of March Madness

March Madness has officially lived up to the name. By the time Day 2 came to an end, not a single bracket that was submitted for this year’s tournament remained completely intact.

Thanks to some massive upsets through the first two days of the NCAA Tournament, there’s not one perfect bracket remaining. More than 20 million were filled out for this year’s March Madness.

Brackets were already in trouble after Day 1. Just 0.003% remained perfect after the first 16 contests. The rest took a hit on Friday.

Just in case you didn't know 🤷‍♂️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/u2z8WmnaPx — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

In case you missed any of the action — and failed to turn on any television over the past two days — here were some of the major upsets that led to so much bracket busting:

No. 13 Furman def. No. 4 Virginia: 68-67

No. 15 Princeton def. No. 2 Arizona: 59-55

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson def. No. 1 Purdue: 63-58

No. 11 Pitt def. No. 6 Iowa State: 59-41

The combination of No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 1 seed Purdue both losing in the opening round put an end to anyone’s chances of a perfect bracket. Both were monumental upsets.

It’s nearly impossible to complete the perfect bracket, with odds of 1 in 9.2 quintillion. But, as we do every year, we’ll try our luck again in 2024.

March Madness App Causes Frustration on Opening Day

The first day of March Madness might be the most-anticipated sports day of the year. From noon until midnight, basketball occupies the television, phone and computer screens.

But things went awry for many fans on Thursday. Throughout the day, the March Madness app experienced technical difficulties. That obviously didn’t sit well with those trying to put off work and enjoy as many games as possible.

One Twitter user aid that the app had been problematic for most of the day.

“The March Madness app has been absolute garbage today,” the fan wrote. “Woof.”

Another individual asked if he was the only one experiencing issues or if it was a problem for other. Spoiler: he wasn’t alone.

Anyone else getting a “technical difficulties” message on screen? Perfect timing, if you ask me. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 16, 2023

The good news? We didn’t see the same level of complaints about the March Madness app on Friday. Hopefully, it was just a one-day thing.

Plus, with the next two days coming on the weekend, not as many fans will have to rely on the app for coverage. They’ll be able to watch all the chaos on their televisions from the comfort of their homes.